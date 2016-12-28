‘First Baby of the Year’ contest starts Jan. 1

Expecting mothers, are you ready? The annual Statesman-Examiner “First Baby of the Year” contest officially starts Sunday.

The first baby born at Providence Mount Carmel Hospital after midnight on Jan. 1 will receive a variety gifts from the community.

Providence announces the first birth to the Statesman-Examiner so gifts can be presented to the baby and parents.

This year’s gift sponsors include: a $50 gift certificate to Habitat, a $25 certificate from RA&A Consignments (formerly Raggedy Anne and Andy’s), a $20 gift certificate to Terry’s Dairy, a Constructive Fun $20 gift certificate, an infant blanket courtesy Jafra Cosmetics and a throw blanket, bath robe and two bath towels from Saundra’s Furniture and Design.

In the event of a tie, the winner will be chosen at random.

All gifts and prizes must be collected within 90 days of the child’s birth.