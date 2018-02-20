AAU boys basketball undefeated in Davenport tournament

The 8th grade AAU boys’ basketball team, the Colville Blazers, has been invited to the Washington State Middle School Basketball Championship.

The tournament is held in the Spokane at the Spokane Convention Center, the Warehouse Athletic Facility, the HUB Regional Sports Center and the Spokane Fitness Center from March 16th to March 18th. It will consist up to 350 teams consisting of 7th and 8th grade boys’ and girls’ teams. Colville will be in the same school division consisting of teams with players from the same school, rather than a club team with players from all over an area.

Head coach Ian Pickett feel that his team could make a deep run in this tournament, “They placed us in the same school division, but we play all club teams in our competitions, so I think we are going to make a really good run at it.”

The full story is available online here or by picking up the Feb. 21, 2018 edition of the S-E.