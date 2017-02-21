Aladdin auditions on Monday

For over 20 years, patrons of the arts have been bringing Missoula Children’s Theatre to Colville for a one-week residency. During the residency week, a team of two MCT directors audition, rehearse and stage a full-length musical starring local children.

The MCT directors also provide in-classroom enrichment workshops to interested schools. This year, MCT directors Alex Aug and Kelci Loring will be leading a group of more than 50 young actors, actresses and assistant directors in a musical adaptation of Aladdin.

Aladdin auditions will be held Monday, Feb. 27 from 3:15 to 5:15 p.m. in the Colville High School Auditorium.

This year’s MCT liaison, Pam Floener, encourages students in grades K-12 to attend the audition.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for our children to learn and demonstrate their theatrical skills,” Floener said. “Even if a student has never auditioned before, I encourage all who have any interest at all to come try out. It’s a fun experience for everyone involved.”

Floener, volunteers and the MCT directors will be at CHS to open the auditorium and sign up students who want to audition.

3:15 audition

“Please arrive between 3 and 3:15 with a signed permission slip and plan to stay for the entire two-hour session,” Floener added.

Audition information sheets and permission slips are available at most local schools and will be available at the audition.

Among the roles to be caste are Aladdin and his mother, the Princess Dory and her father, the Sultan, along with his advisor, The Grand Vizier. Other characters include the Keeper of the Book of Answers Dinazade and her sister, Scheherazade, the Mysterious One and some mischievous Genies. There is a stubborn donkey and spunky goat in the cast, scheming Cassim and Ali Baba, Sinbad and his Sailors, the wise-cracking palm trees and some fleet-footed camels. A Cave of Wonders, Vagabonds and even a pack of lost Penguins round out the cast.

Assistant directors will also be cast to help with rehearsals throughout the week and to take on essential backstage responsibilities, Mrs. Floener added.

Some of the cast will be asked to stay for a rehearsal immediately following the audition on Monday. Most cast members will rehearse from 3:15 to 7:45 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Performances

Mrs. Floener reminded students that they must also be available all day on Saturday, March 4 for dress rehearsal and performances at 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

As in the past, the production will be run as a workshop for young actors. Each participant accepting a part will need to pay a tuition fee that can be offset by selling tickets to the show.

“There are also need-based scholarships,” Mrs. Floener pointed out. “Participation is not meant to cause a financial burden on our local families.”

The production is part of MCT’s unique international touring project and is presented locally by Parents for the Performing Arts, the Vinson Fund and local sponsors.

Performances are at 2 and 4:30 p.m. March 4 in the CHS Auditorium. Tickets are $6 for adults and $3 for students. Ducats will be available for purchase from cast members and at the door.

For more information, additional forms, or to volunteer, please call Mrs. Floener at 680-2997.