Angelica Nicholson: Mother, trainer and fighter

Getting in an arena to fight a skilled opponent takes time and dedication. Training in a small town with a baby takes patients and creativity.

Angelica Nicholson, mixed martial artist instructor at Colville’s Refining Fire Fight & Fitness, will be competing in the “King of the Cage” grand finale on May 26 at the Chinook Winds Casino Resort in Oregon.

King of the Cage is a mixture of several different martial arts, which pits one person's martial arts style versus another. It is a full contact sport that’s broadcast on Pay-Per-View to over 50 million homes in more than 25 countries.

In order to be selected to compete in this nationwide event, fighters had to apply like they would for a job. Promoters of the event then work to pair the best fighters with similar calibers, looking at their fight records, injury history and fighting style.

Nicholson was matched with an opponent quickly and given the most advanced notice she’s ever had with a fight before, 13 weeks. Not that it feels that way.

