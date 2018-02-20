Art meets coffee in Chewelah

Jeans Bean’s is not just a coffee shop, it’s an experience.

Chewelah is well known for being an artist community, with monthly art walks and rotating galleries. Part of the art scene’s growth can be attributed to local businesses that feature artists. Jeannie Corbett’s shop is no different.

Jeans Bean’s, previously known as Paul’s Coffee, is a hip little coffee shop at 211 East Main Avenue, Chewelah.

For the entire month of February, Chewelah artist John Niciforos, who is originally from southern California, has been featured on the shop’s walls. New to the area within the last year, Corbett said it’s been nice showcasing Niciforos’ work since “nobody in this area really has that style."

Catch the full story online here or in the Feb. 21, 2018 S-E.