Black honored by WIAA

KETTLE FALLS—Kettle Falls High School senior Isaiah Black was nominated by a community member for inclusion in the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association’s weekly Athlete of the Week.

Each week throughout the school year, WIAA recognizes 12 varsity athletes (a male and female from each of the six classifications) who exhibit an outstanding performance from the previous week.

Black is a wrester at KFHS.

In recognition of the accomplishment, each Athlete of the Week winner receives a congratulatory letter from WIAA Executive Director, Mike Colbrese, a commemorative WAIAA State Athlete of the Week t-shirt, and a certificate. Winners are also posted to the WIAA website at www.wiaa.com.