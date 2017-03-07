A blast from the past…

REPUBLIC—Last Saturday afternoon’s 51-29 State girl’s 1B championship win over Almira/Coulee-Hartline marked the second Republic girl’s title—the first since 1981.

In case you had forgotten, that team was led by former Colville High girl’s coach, Randy Phillips.

The Tigers finished 28-1 in that championship season. Republic’s lone loss was to Columbia High (Hunters). The late Roy Graffis had a powerhouse down at Hunters in those days.

In the title game in 1981 at the old Spokane Coliseum (the Boone Street Barn), Bonnie Mettler scored 35 points to lead the Tigers to a 54-45 win over Wahkiakum of Cathlamet.

Mettler’s 35 points was a benchmark record at the time.

A 23-10 second quarter burst by RHS pretty much finished Wahkiakum.

Other key Republic players on that 1981 team included Jana and Karla Heideman, Sandy Hilderbrant and Carla Jensen.

Republic beat Kittitas, Oakesdale and Adna before beating Wahkiakum in the championship game.

--Chris Cowbrough