Boise Cascade honored for hiring veterans

The Washington State Employment Security Department recognized 12 businesses/agencies for their efforts to employ military veteran in 2017. Boise Cascade received the 2017 Hire a Veteran Award from the state Employment Security Department last week.

Boise Cascade is the largest employer in Stevens County with over 400 employees. The company hired nine veterans in 2017 and participates in the statewideYesVets program. Boise Cascade continues to focus on veteran recruitment strategies, and has consistently boasted over 5 percent of its positions being occupied by veterans.

Handing out the award last Tuesday was Doug Loney, Eastern area administrator for the state Employment Security Department.

Typically the award recipients are nominated by WorkSource veterans employment representatives who work directly with employers to help recruit, hire and retain veterans.

“In that light, Boise has done an outstanding job in the last couple years,” Loney said.

Interested businesses are encouraged to contact their local WorkSource center for help hiring veterans, as there are nearly 600,000 military veterans living in Washington State.

WorkSource places about 10,000 veterans into jobs each year, according to the Employment Security Department.