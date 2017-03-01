Boise Cascade increases production in KF

Boise Cascade announced Feb. 21 that a third shift will be added to their planer operations in Kettle Falls.

The planer in Kettle Falls has been operating under a two shift configuration since the 2012 acquisition of the Arden sawmill from Stimson Lumber.

“We strongly believe the log supply is sufficient to support the increased production,” said RJ Glover, Boise Cascade’s Washington Region Manager. “The increase in production hours at the planing mill will allow for more efficient utilization of the two sawmills.”

The Arden sawmill processes small diameter pine logs and has recently seen an increase in productivity.

The Kettle Falls sawmill processes large diameter pine logs and has become more efficient through a focused, continuous improvement process referred to as the Boise Improvement Cycle.

Kettle Falls Boise Cascade's lumber operations employs 140 full-time.

According to Glover, the additional shift will add approximately 14 new employees.

The targeted start date for the new employees is April 3. The new shifts will begin operating on May 15. The jobs are currently posted at www.bc.com/careers.