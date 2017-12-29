Boys youth basketball is starting up in Colville

Colville Youth Sports is starting up boys youth basketball. This program is for boys in Kindergarten through 6th grade. K-2nd graders will be having two practices each week to focus on skill-building. Boys in 3rd -6th grades will also be practicing two nights a week and starting Feb. 3. There will be games on Saturday, in addition to twice weekly practices.

Kids need to bring their own basketball to practice.

The recommended ball size for grades 3rd –6th is undersized (28.5 inches). For youth, grades K-2nd, the recommended size is 27 inches.

The cost to participate is $25 for Colville residents and $30 for non-residents, plus $20 for a jersey. Jerseys are optional for K-2nd grade, but 3rd-6th will need jerseys for games. The program starts Jan. 16 and runs through Feb. 24.

The registration deadline is Friday Jan. 5.