Parkview Senior Living and Rural Resources Victim Services and Kids First Children’s Advocacy Center have partnered together to form the “Buddy Bag” project.

Buddy Bags are backpacks filled with items that are given to kids in crises situations. These items help kids feel calm and cherished.

Children’s ages vary from 2-5, 6-10 and10-15.

Ideas for items are small blankets, stuffed animals, toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, conditioner, hair brushes, games, coloring books, coloring utensils, flashlights, sweat outfits or pajamas. Gift cards to Walmart are also accepted.

Parkview is collecting items from now until Jan. 8. Items must be new. Items can be dropped off at 240 S. Silke, or by calling 684-5677.