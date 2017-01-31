Bulldogs down Wilbur-Creston

District is next

Freshman guard Matt Thompson poured in 19 points to lead Kettle Falls High (5-12, 2-11) to a 47-38 Northeast 2B boy’s basketball win over visiting Wilbur-Creston (5-12, 4-9) last Friday night.

KFHS led 16-3 after one quarter and held off a Wildcats’ rally that saw W-C close to within four points in the third quarter.

One night later at Springdale, the Bulldogs fell hard to a good Chargers’ team, 71-46. Kettle Falls trailed 22-14 after one quarter and were behind 39-27 at halftime. Matters didn’t get a whole lot better in the second half against a team with superior talent.

Kenney gets 19

Chandler Carr scored 26 points and pulled down 12 rebounds for the Chargers (11-6, 7-6). Austin Howder added 18 more and Tyrone Dorris chipped in with 13.

Jake Kenney scored a season high 19 for Kettle Falls.

“That’s the second time in three games (a win over Reardan one week earlier) we came to play,” said KFHS coach Jim Wacker of the effort against W-C. “We were just ready to go.”

It has been a tough season for the Bulldogs, who lost their best player to transfer before the season started and the team’s second best player to disciplinary issues early in the season. A couple of reliable rotation players didn’t turn out…well, you get the idea.

The season has been equal parts educational and instructional. Patience and resolve have been tested—in spades.

“It was nice to see…the kids were sincerely rooting for each other, they were talking about focus and winning…it was awesome to see from the kids,” Wacker said. “Maybe we are starting to believe a little bit.”

Northwest Christian (13-0, 16-1) has long since clinched the NE 2B regular season championship. St. Georges is second (9-4, 10-7) and Springdale is third.

The Bulldogs are sixth, but under the NE 2B North/South format, KFHS will qualify for the tournament that starts Feb. 7 at West Valley High School (Spokane).

The sixth-seeded Bulldogs will open District play on Feb. 7 in the West Valley fieldhouse against South No. 5 (Reardan or Tekoa-Rosalia). Game time is 3:30 p.m. The winner will oppose North champion NWC on Feb. 9 at 3:30 p.m.

THIS WEEK

KFHS will end the NE 2B regular season with a busy three-game schedule this week. The Bulldogs travel to St. George’s on Tuesday (7:30 p.m. start) and head to Davenport on Friday (7:30 p.m.).

Kettle Falls will return home on Saturday for Senior Night against State 2B powerhouse and third-ranked NWC. Game time is 5:30 p.m.