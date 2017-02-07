Bulldogs draw Reardan in District 2B tourney

Kettle Falls High (5-15, 2-14), despite finishing last in the Northeast 2B North, will advance to the District 2B Tournament this week.

The District format is one that rewards everyone in the NE 2B North and South.

The Bulldogs of coach Jim Wacker opened the double elimination tournament Tuesday at West Valley High School against South No. 5 Reardan (2-13, 3-16).

All District games will be played at West Valley’s main gym and fieldhouse.

“The team with the most will to win will get second-ranked Northwest Christian (15-0, 18-1) on Thursday afternoon at 3:30 p.m.,” said KFHS head coach Jim Wacker.

It was another difficult week for Kettle Falls. In the final week of regular season play in the Northeast 2B North, the Bulldogs lost to St. George’s (No. 2 seed in the North—12-7, 11-4) 73-29 and to Davenport 61-28 before being shellacked by NWC on Saturday at Kettle Falls Middle School, 72-12.

NWC hit six three-pointers on a 29-2 first quarter run. Rolf Veenstra made five three-pointers, four of them in an unconscious first quarter for the Crusaders.

Hot at Kettle

Veenstra scored 17 points in limited duty.

NWC shot 69 percent from the field and held KFHS to single digits in every quarter.

“That was quite a performance they put on,” Wacker conceded of the lights out shooting early. “NWC is definitely a cut above all the rest in our league and most likely every other 2B team in our state the way they shot it on Saturday. Very impressive.”

Wacker said his undermanned Bulldogs moved the ball well against the Crusaders and got good shots, but this one was David vs. Goliath. No chance.

In the loss to Davenport, KFHS got behind big early and trailed 19-4 after the first quarter.

Jay Burt and A.J. Floyd scored 11 points apiece for the Gorillas. Peyton Buchanan added 10 points and 11 boards.

Matt Thompson led KFHS with seven points.

It was another poor first half performance against a solid St. George’s club. Kettle trailed 43-14 at halftime.

Cade Peplinski led St. Geo with 19 points and eight rebounds. Erik Ferias added 18 points and seven assists. Xander Werkman chipped in with 16 points.

Kettle Falls’ was led by Thompson and Jake Kenney with seven points apiece.