Cactus bucks are a fact

The antlers on Dennis Clay's mule deer buck were still covered in velvet after it was shot on Oct. 23. The reason, most likely, is a lack of testosterone. The cause could be a number of reasons, from disease, genetics, physical problems or even minerals in the soil where the plants grow and the deer eat.

