Canine Crusaders qualify for World competition

The Kettle Falls High School robotics team #4980 The Canine Crusaders and Northport High School's team 6076 Mustang Mechanica competed for three days in Portland, Oregon at the FIRST District Championships last weekend. Both teams had qualified to compete at that level after competing in Yakima and Spokane Valley in March.

The top 64 teams from Oregon and Washington were tough, but neither Stevens County teams made it into the finals.

However, the total district ranking points for all three competitions added up high enough that the Canine Crusaders qualified to go to the FIRST World Championships in Houston, Texas April 18-21. District ranking are determined through individual team accomplishments as well as those made in each alliance (three teams grouped together).

April 11, 2018 S-E.

