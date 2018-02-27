Canine Crusaders recognized by Senator Short

The Kettle Falls Canine Crusaders Robotics club was honored by Senator Shelley Short with Senate Resolution 8695. It recognizes the 4980 team and their mentor Naomi Edwards for their continuous efforts in promoting gracious professionalism, STEM and out reach to their community.

The Crusaders will have this year's exhibition night at 6 p.m. on March 1 inside the Kettle Falls High School, located at Junpier Street, Kettle Falls. This is a free, family-friendly event where the students showcase their robot.