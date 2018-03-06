Canine Crusaders reveal this year’s robot for FIRST competition

The Kettle Falls Canine Crusaders held their 2018 robot exhibition last Thursday, introducing this year’s team and competition theme.

The 2018 build session began in January and ended on Feb. 20. Students had six weeks to complete a robot, which they bagged for the competition released by For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology (FIRST).

“During those weeks we have to read the rules very thoroughly, because it’s a 120 page manual we get, brainstorm robot ideas - strategy, prototype, build and program a robot,” said Canine Crusader Jessica Lawrence. “The spirit of play in our competitions is very different than a lot of sports that you go to because it’s very collaborative.”

Catch the full story online here or in the March 7, 2018 S-E.

Online e-editions are only available for the first two weeks after the publish date. If that time has passed, the only way to view a story is by purchasing a paper. The Statesman-Examiner keeps older copies for purchase for up to three months at our business location 220 S. Main Street, Colville.