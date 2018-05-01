Celebrate National Bike Month by riding to work

May is National Bike Month and local cyclists are getting onboard and on the road.

This month is littered with national events, which include Bike to School Day on May 9, Bike to Work Week May 14-18, Ride in Silence May 16 and Bike to Work Day May 18.

In Colville. the Northeast Washington Bicycle/Pedestrian Advisory Committee (NEWBPAC), a group of citizens focused on making Northeast Washington bike and pedestrian friendly, will be holding a local event for Bike to Work Day.

“We feel it’s an opportunity to get people motivated, get people outdoors and finding fun healthy ways to be fit,” said Patti Boyd, NEWBPAC member who is helping put on the event.

On the morning of May 18 three aid stations will be posted around Colville to offer snacks, beverages and goodie bags for any riders who stop in during their morning commute. One station will be in front of Adventure Peddler in the Tiger Creek Building on 161 E 3rd Avenue, one will be in Heritage Court and one will be in front of the Tri County Economic Development District office at 986 S Main Street, Colville. The stations will be open from 6:30 to 9 a.m.

