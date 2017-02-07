Chewelah advances five wrestlers to Omak regional

The Jenkins High wrestling team turned in a strong showing at the District 7 1A Tournament last Friday and Saturday at Freeman High School.

The Cougars placed five wrestlers and two alternates in the regional tournament Saturday at Omak High School.

Conner Krouse lost a 5-3 decision to Freeman’s Zach Hyta in the championship match at 195 pounds for a second place finish, while Wade Baker (285) and Kaden Mackowiak (132) both turned in third place finishes and Loren Olson (220) and Dayton Smith (113) both finished fourth.

Jake Jeanneret (152) is an alternate and Liandra Hayden will attempt to secure a spot as an alternate this upcoming weekend.

Northeast A League dual meet champion Colville High captured the District championship, edging defending state champion Deer Park on Saturday.

The Indians advance 15 wrestlers to the regional meet. Colville crowned six champions and won the team title with a score of 320 points. Deer Park totaled 309. Rounding out the eight NEA competitors were Freeman at 231.5, Lakeside 162, Medical Lake 137, Riverside 108, Chewelah 100 and Newport 72.

The top four wrestlers in each division from the Region 6/7 Tournament will advance to the State Mat Classic at the Tacoma Dome.