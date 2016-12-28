Chewelah girls back on track

The Jenkins High girl’s basketball team appears to be getting back on track after their second win in a row, a 57-21 victory over the Springdale Chargers.

The non-league victory puts the Cougars at 4-3 overall on the season (1-2 in Northeast A League play). Early on this month, the Cougars seemed unfocused at times, which created problems on both offense and defense. But head coach Tom Skok feels those problems may finally be behind Jenkins High.

“I think the focus is better than it has been,” Skok figured. “These non-league games give us an opportunity to move some kids around and see some things we haven’t seen yet this season.”