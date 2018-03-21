Chewelah's forests will be the next A to Z location

The Colville National Forest (CNF) is ready to take on its next watershed stewardship project after the success of the Mill Creek A to Z project, approximately 10 miles north of Colville in the Aladdin Valley area.

Mill Creek A to Z was the first stewardship partnership between a National Forest, the Colville National Forest specifically, and a private company through a contract, in this case Vaagen Brothers Lumber. The project was designed with a goal of not just harvesting, but implementing other treatments intended to restore conditions in the forest to a more healthy and resilient condition.

“It was a new way for the forest service to approach management of our national forest system lands,” said Joshua White, District Ranger for the Colville National Forest.

The contractor was tasked with handling collaboration, dealing with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), cruising and marking trees, establishing boundary lines and working with designs of restoration activities, all of which were authorized decisions by the Forest Service.

