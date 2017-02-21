Children's fundraiser

Fourth graders Trayce Hood (left), Jaytee Sargent (center) and Trent Darnielle, students at Fort Colville School, raised over $330, approximately 134.6 pounds of dry animal food and a handful of other commodities for the Colville Valley Animal Sanctuary as part of a community fundraiser. Included in the donation was a cat carrier, a dog crate, a scratching post and a pet bed. The fundraiser was inspired by the question, “What can you do to help your community?” Trent, Jaytee and Trayce delivered the goods to the Sanctuary last Friday.