Chris Cowbrough's Retirement Celebration

Longtime Statesman-Examiner employee Chris Cowbrough is retiring. He’s been working for this local newspaper since July 20, 1975 — that’s 42 years! He’ll still be around in the community, correcting your grammar and watching sports games, but we are hoping to give him a warm sendoff into his lazier days of bliss. So please stop in anytime from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 29-30 and join us for cake and punch and congratulate Chris for his well deserved break.

https://www.facebook.com/events/263000414153687/