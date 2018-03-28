CHS artists design Washington state Easter egg for White House

The art students in Colville High School's third period drawing class have taken on the challenge of designing Washington state's Easter egg, to be displayed at the 2018 White House Easter Egg Roll.

The Easter Egg Roll is a timeless tradition that dates back to 1878 under the Administration of President Rutherford B. Hayes, and will be celebrated this year on April 2. Schools across the nation were invited to decorate an egg representing their state or territory, using strict guidelines. The decorated eggs will be displayed as guests enter the White House event to illustrate the vast footprint of the Easter Egg Roll, as families from each state will receive tickets.

Anne Banks, Learning and Teaching Program Supervisor for the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction for Washington state, sent out the challenge to a handful of schools in our state, but only Colville agreed to it.

Art teacher Tracy Delyea thought since it was such short notice, and since her students were in the middle of their own project, that they would turn it down.

Instead they embraced the idea with only two weeks to complete the wrap.

