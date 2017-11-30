CHS boys basketball to focus on speed, not height

The Colville boys’ basketball team will be looking to move up in the NEA standings this season by bringing a lot of energy an athleticism to the court every night.

“We’re not real tall, so we’re going to have to run,” said head coach Shannon Wolfrum. “With enough conditioning, hopefully we can push the ball the whole game.”

Colville is lacking a prototypical big man and instead will rely on getting contributions from the entire rotation every night, Austin Floener, Blake Bateman, and Ty Sandaine will be running the show from the guard position, Devon Lembcke, Kaleb Heidinger, and Colton Maddox will rotate into the post at different times for the Indians. Noah Rarrick, Kobe Cunningham, and Jacob Lindquist will round out the rotation and play a lot of minutes.

