CHS boys basketball team picks up win against Riverside

Colville boys’ basketball picked up a much needed victory at Riverside last week, by the final score of 69-68. The win halted the Indians losing streak at six games, as Colville had lost earlier in the week to Deer Park 64-31 and to Freeman 89-51. Colville now has a 5-11 record overall and are sitting in seventh place of the NEA with a 2-8 league record.

The Indians have three games on their schedule again this week, on Tuesday CHS travels to Lakeside (8-7, 7-3), on Friday the Indians will honor their seniors at their last home game and host Chewelah (7-8, 4-6), then on Saturday CHS will travel to Newport (12-4, 8-2), all games will tip off at about 7:30 p.m.

