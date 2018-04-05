CHS cross-country state champs honored at Mariners game

State Champion High School teams from throughout Washington State were invited to the Mariners Baseball Field for a Fall State Champions Day Ceremony. Some 14 teams representing football, soccer, volleyball, swimming and cross country made the journey onto the infield of Safeco Stadium.

“It may be hard to revisit or reinvigorate the energy and excitement of a state title won five months ago, but being with other excited athletes, marshaling under the stadium corridors with numerous security checks, protocol briefings, waiting, more instructions, and finally stepping onto the ball field in front of 40,000 fans may be a close approximation,” said CHS head cross-country coach Dean Fischer.

The Colville Girls’ Cross Country team was proud to be part of this observance. They represented Colville community with the same enthusiasm, poise and self-confidence that helped them win the state championship.

There’s more of this story to read online or in the April 4, 2018 S-E.

Online e-editions are only available for the first two weeks after the publish date. If that time has passed, the only way to view a story is by purchasing a paper. The Statesman-Examiner keeps older copies for purchase for up to three months at our business location 220 S. Main Street, Colville.