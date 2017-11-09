CHS football earns NEA awards

Colville High School added numerous accolades this week with head coach Randy Cornwell being named coach of the year; Bill Carpenter being named assistant coach of the year; Tristen Lewis was voted defensive MVP; Dawson Flugel voted co-offensive MVP; and ten other players gaining all NEA first or second team in 14 positions on offense and defense. In addition to their MVP awards, Lewis earned first team offensive lineman and Flugel earned second team defensive back honors. Earning first team honors were quarterback John Knight, running back Jakob Larson, Michael Fitzsimmons at offensive line and at linebacker, defensive lineman Scout Walker, defensive back Chase Kanamu and punter Braxton Fitzsimmons. Second team players were tight end Scout Walker, Jacob Newsom on both the offensive and defensive lines, defensive back Braxton Fitzsimmons and kicker Lucas Michaelson.