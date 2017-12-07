CHS girls crush Reardan before falling to Lakeland

The Colville girls’ basketball team came within a few seconds of an undefeated opening week, but had to settle for a split of games instead.

The Indians opened their season with a 63-33 victory over Reardan, before following it up with a 40-39 buzzer beater loss to Lakeland, Idaho.

The CHS girls showed head coach John Foulkes a lot of good things and things that needed work in this upcoming week.

“We were good and bad, early in the week we looked good and even against Lakeland we were competitive, but should have won the game,” Foulkes said.

Hallie Cox had a great opening week for the Indians, she was the high scorer in both games and totaled a double-double against Lakeland. “She really defended well and shot it well this week” said coach Foulkes.

The opening game against Reardan saw the Indians open the season running, after taking a 28-21 halftime lead Colville took control of the game in the third quarter, outscoring the Gorillas 16-0 before cruising to the 63-33 victory.

THIS WEEK

CHS opens NEA league play on Friday, playing host to the Deer Park Stags starting at about 7:30 p.m.

