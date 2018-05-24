CHS girls number one in league

By

Colville High school girls golf placed first in the NEA league. The team consists of Aubree McMillan, Nikki Lariviere, Jaden Power, Polonia Longopoa, Kiley Power and Gracie McMillan.

At the sub districts May 7 and Polonia Jaden and Aubree advanced to Districts which were today. Jaden Power and Polonia made it to state which will be next Tuesday and Wednesday in Spokane.

“We had a great year and getting first in league was definitely a team effort the whole year the girls all worked hard,” Laurie Hite. “I am so proud of all the girls.”

