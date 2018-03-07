CHS Robotics Club competes in underwater Navy competition

On February 24, the Colville High School Robotics Club participated, for the first time, in an underwater Navy competition at Eastern Washington University. The teams consisted of Sam Hofstetter, Jasper Nelson, Aurora Thomas, Cole Bickle, Sloan Lehman, and Reeva Mertens. Team members were required to build a submarine-like robot in which they propelled through various underwater obstacles. From continuous moving variables to last minute modifications the team never quit. Of the six members who competed Aurora Thomas and Cole Bickle placed second, qualifying them for the National Navy Underwater competition in Dartmouth Massachusetts. Sloan Lehman and Reeva Merten qualified as second alternates. June 1st- 3rd 2018, four members, Todd Strobel, the club adviser and parent chaperones will be attending the competition.