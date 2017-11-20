CHS students make All-State Band and Choir

Four CHS music students have recently been selected for the WMEA Washington All-State Band and Choir. These students were selected by audition from thousands of students across the state. They will be travel to perform with the All-State Band and Choir in mid-February in Yakima. From left: Samuel Purvis – Percussion, Gabriel Rogers – Trombone, Alayna Dahl - French Horn and Geno Diaz - Tenor 1.

The Colville Junior High School All-State Band members will be in the Nov. 22 edition of the Statesman-Examiner.