CHS trap team first at Esvelt Memorial

The Colville High School FFA Trap Team sent two teams to the Jan. 21 Jono Esvelt Memorial Shoot in Kettle Falls. Colville Team No. 1 won the shoot. CHS Team No. 2 finished fifth. Individual awards went to Kiley Kemmer (first) and Macy Morgan (second high female). Shane Merrill was third and Cody Merrill finished fifth (High Male). Colville FFA team No. 1 included Billy Brown, Shane Merrill, Cody Merrill, Tanner Merrill and Kiley Kemmer. The CHS No. 2 team includes Nick Snelling, Sara Maxwell, Lane Pierce and Macy Morgan. At the Pullman Trapshoot, the CHS team brought home first place. Billy Brown finished second and Shanen Merrill was third (High Male Individual). Kiley Kemmer was first for the women. She was also named Miss Pullman Trapshoot for the second straight year. Team members included Nick Snelling, Billy Brown, Shane Merrill, Tanner Merrill, Kiley Kemmer, Cody Merrill, Sara Maxwell and Lane Pierce.