Claim: Discrimination, hostile environment, sexual harassment at county prosecutor's office

A former Stevens County Deputy Prosecutor has filed a notice of claim against Stevens County and Stevens County Prosecutor Timothy Rasmussen.

Saundra Richartz worked at the Stevens County Prosecutor's Office between July 2012 and July 2015 and is making a claim against the county for her treatment during that time. Specifically, she has accused Tim Rasmussen of subjecting her to sexual harassment, maintaining a hostile work environment, gender discrimination, disability discrimination, failure to provide accommodations for a disability, retaliation and the violation of associational rights and free speech.

The claim is asking for $750,000 for wage loss, emotional distress, mental anguish, inability to enjoy life and possible future counseling expenses.

The claim was delivered to the Stevens County Auditor’s office on May 1. Stevens County has 60 days to evaluate the claim and decide how they want to address it.

There’s more of this story to read online or in the May 9, 2018 S-E.

Online e-editions are only available for the first two weeks after the publish date. If that time has passed, the only way to view a story is by purchasing a paper. The Statesman-Examiner keeps older copies for purchase for up to three months at our business location 220 S. Main Street, Colville.