Columbia School District to tackle roof repairs

The Columbia School District has added a $40,000 roof repair fund to the 2017-18 operating budget. This fund is a designated fund within the Capital Projects Account. This additional amount brings the total amount in the rood repair account to $209,706.73. The district requested bids for the roof repair during spring of 2017, but there were not enough funds for the project.

In a newsletter sent out by the district, it was noted that the district is “committed to the project as an investment in a clean and properly maintained facility.

This January, Columbia schools will requests for bids for seven roof project combinations, divided by urgency of repair. The plan is for the project to be completed in July of 2018, but the Request for Bid will indicated a project window of June 8 to August 19, 2018.

“We are currently in a strategic planning process that is intended to prevent major repairs through preventive maintenance programs and planned maintenance,” Superintendent William J. Wadlington said. “Our facilities have history, but they are sound and continue to provide for our children's learning.”

