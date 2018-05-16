Colville boys golf prepares for state

Colville High School varsity golf had their sub-district match, the first round of two used to qualify for state, last Tuesday. The match was held in Hangman Valley.

According to boys head coach Tim Gray, three boys made the top 24 scores to advance to Liberty Lake in a match on May 15.

Griffen Reggear had par of 83, Jory Dotts 101 and Blake Bateman 108.

As to the regular season, Colville finished 5th in league standing and Reggear was first or tied for first in all the league matches to claim the best individual title. Lakeside won the team title for the regular season. Reggear’s best score was a 4 under par 68 at Deer Park.

