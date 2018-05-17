Colville Chamber recognizes community driven businesses and individuals

The Colville Chamber of Commerce recognized outstanding Chamber members at the annual Chamber Golf Tournament on May 4.

Receiving the honor of business of the year was Colville Pour House, located at 202 South Main Street Colville.

According to Chamber Manager Karen Learn, the Pour House was chosen because they always get involved in the organization and the community.

“For their first year being here they were very, very active in our community,” Learn said, pointing out how they helped with Chamber events, donated when they could and offered a hand as needed.

For the 2017 annual Kiddie Parade in October, the Pour House provided music and a haunted house of their own accord to tie in well with the Chamber sponsored event.

Catch the full story online here or in the May 16, 2018 S-E.

Online e-editions are only available for the first two weeks after the publish date. If that time has passed, the only way to view a story is by purchasing a paper. The Statesman-Examiner keeps older copies for purchase for up to three months at our business location 220 S. Main Street, Colville.