Colville children wow audiences in Snow White and the Seven Dwarves

Colville children of all ages took the stage Saturday night for a performance of Snow White and the Seven Dwarves.

The Missoula children’s theatre comes to Colville every year to help children put on a play. The plays are dynamic. Children only practice for one week. Tryouts, which need no preparation, are held on a Monday and by that Saturday, the children are ready to perform.

Although the time period is short, the children in the play get in a lot of practice before the final performance. Every day after school for that week, the young actors and actresses practice for up to 5 hours a night.

