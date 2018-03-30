From Colville to China, a four month teaching gig leads to new adventures

Twenty-two year old Colville resident Natalie Scott is temporarily living in Beijing, China teaching kindergarteners English. How did it happen? She signed up for the experience when she volunteered with the International Language Program, a non-profit organization based out of Orem, Utah providing opportunities for college-age individuals to spend a semester abroad traveling and serving with other volunteers.

Scott's stay in China will last four months, which began at the start of March.

“Teaching English has been a great experience so far. It can be a bit tricky to manage a class of three and four-year-olds, but has proven to be so rewarding,” Scott said.

ILP is an immersion program, meaning all of their lessons are activity based. Volunteers teach the kids phrases hands-on just like how children would learn to speak at home in their native tongue.

