Colville City Council votes to purchase McKellar bronze statues

Colville will soon welcome two new statues by area artist Jerry McKellar. The statues will be placed in the downtown area, with a projected completion date at the end of 2018.

The first statue, named Huckleberry Daze, is a happy grizzly bear, content after eating a lunch of huckleberries. The statue is accessible to children to touch, sit on and interact with.

“Kids love to come up and hug the bear and sit on him. It’s really touching to watch,” McKeller said. Huckleberry Daze is in the permanent art collection of Sheridan, Washington and Mason City, Iowa.

