Colville comes home with six medals, three champions

There's something to be said for consistency. For the fourth year in a row Colville High School wrestlers fought their way to second place in the Mat Classic XXX 1A state championship, which took place Saturday in the Tacoma Dome.

Deer Park and Colville went back and forth on scores, and despite having no champions, Deer Park came out on top with a score of 159 points to Colville's 136.

“You can't complain about being in second, because there's 50-60 other teams that would take your place, but we went to win it,” said Colville head coach Randy Cloke. “It's disappointing.”

