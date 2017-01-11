Colville dominates defending 1A champion Deer Park

ML, Lakeside

In a battle of State 1A heavyweights and the top-ranked Class 1A wrestling teams in Washington state, Colville High dominated throughout in beating visiting defending state champion Deer Park last Tuesday, 43-26.

The Indians, who have finished second at the State Mat Classic two years running, were in control throughout against another strong, tournament-tested DP team that will make another run at a state championship next month in Tacoma. The Stags have won seven state championships in 12 years.

Colville High coach Randy Cloke acknowledged that the Stags are capable of winning another state championship. Ditto for the Indians, who came painfully close to the school’s first state wrestling championship last February.

“Deer Park is solid as usual,” pointed out Cloke, who said going into last week’s dynamic dual that it might be difficult for both teams since the match took place on the first school day after the holiday break.

“You never know where the athletes are with regards to their weight. It’s one of those things that makes wrestling truly a living and ever evolving chess match.”

Deer Park was coming off a big holiday break win at the Best of the West Tournament at Pasco High School. Deer Park bested some of the top high school programs in Oregon and Washington in the Tri-Cities.

Colville was scheduled to compete at Pasco, but Cloke was forced to scratch the Indians from the field after a spate of illness and some holiday family commitments that would have left the Indians at something less than full strength.

Colville will travel to Nine Mile Falls and Lakeside on Thursday (7 p.m.). The Tribe will conclude the league dual schedule on Thursday, Jan. 26 at Freeman.