Colville edges Deer Park for regional wrestling title

After annexing a Northeast A League dual meet title and last week’s District 7 championship, Colville High’s second ranked Indians added the regional title to a growing trophy case on Saturday at Omak High School.

As expected, the Northeast A League dominated the District 6/7 regional (NEA and Caribou-Trail League). Colville won with 229 points. Defending 1A state champion Deer Park was close behind with 227 points. Freeman, who won the state title two years ago, was a distant third with 135 points.

Colville moved nine wrestlers into the regional finals on Saturday evening. Five Colville wrestlers won championships: Trent Baun (120), TJ Baun, (132), John Knight (152), Thailer Morrison (160), and Takota Ashley (170).

Finishing second were Trevor Morrison (126), Strann Seemann (132), Scout Walker (182) and Sawyer Hughes (285). Freshman Tyler Baun (138) was third and sophomore Kyron Ray finished fourth (113) to make the state trip this week.

Title shot

The top four wrestlers in each weight class qualify for Mat Classic Friday and Saturday in the Tacoma Dome.

Colville will be seeking its first-ever state wrestling championship. The Indians of head coach Randy Cloke have finished second the past two seasons in a tournament that has been dominated by the NEA.