Colville ends last week with a five game winning streak

Colville baseball is rounding into form and now has a five game winning streak after opening the season 1-7.

This week the Indians had a 10-0 victory over Medical Lake, and swept a doubleheader from Lakeside 16-3 and 7-2. The Indians are now 6-7 overall and 5-3 in the NEA, tied with Deer Park for third place.

Head coach Blake Sjordal is happy with the Indians have placed themselves entering the second half of the league schedule, “It’s put us in a better position for the back half of our schedule.”

A big key for the Indians has been the defense playing at a much higher level and helping their pitchers keep their pitch counts low.

“Our ultimate goal is to play error free baseball, but we’ve been playing much better recently and we’re pleased with the direction we’re heading,” said coach Sjordal, who added, “A lot of our success in the future is going to come from the success of our number one and two starters and their ability to get deep into games. They appear to be coming on at the right time.”

Catch the full story online here or in the April 25, 2018 S-E.

Online e-editions are only available for the first two weeks after the publish date. If that time has passed, the only way to view a story is by purchasing a paper. The Statesman-Examiner keeps older copies for purchase for up to three months at our business location 220 S. Main Street, Colville.