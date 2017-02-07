Colville faces Deer Park in District loser out game

DP has beaten

Colville twice

Colville High (5-9, 6-14) will open the District 7 1A girl’s basketball tournament on Tuesday at Deer Park (6-8, 9-11). Game time is 6:30 p.m. in one of two loser-out games (District No. 5 vs. No. 4).

The other District loser-out game on Tuesday finds NEA No. 6 Freeman (5-9, 6-14) at No. 3 Chewelah (10-4, 14-5). That game is also scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. start.

Chewelah finished third in the NEA and lost to Lakeside twice during the regular season.

The two winners will advance to the double elimination District 7 1A Tournament at West Valley High School.

ML unbeaten

NEA champion Medical Lake (14-0, 18-2) and second place Lakeside draw opening round byes.

Tournament play will continue Friday, Feb. 10 at West Valley with second round games. The championship game will be held Tuesday, Feb. 14 at WV (6 p.m.).

The consolation championship will start at 3 p.m. Feb. 14 at West Valley.

Three teams will advance to regional play.

The Colville vs. Deer Park survivor will advance to play Medical Lake at WVHS on Feb. 10 at 6 p.m.

The Indians haven’t had much luck against Deer Park to date this season. The Stags have beaten CHS 51-40 and 43-32.

Colville head coach John Foulkes said he will likely employ a little more man defense against Deer Park on Tuesday night and press a little less.