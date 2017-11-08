Colville FFA competes in national FFA Forestry Contest

Colville FFA Forestry team represented Washington state and traveled to the National FFA Forestry Career Development Event (CDE) held in Indianapolis, Indiana. They competed against the top teams from 41 other states. The Colville FFA Forestry team received a Silver Emblem placing.

Individually members placed as follows: Shane Merrill Received a Gold Emblem Award; Magan Nelson received a Silver Emblem Award; Chance Lafley received a Silver Emblem Award; Paul Shevchenko received a Bronze Emblem Award.

To read the full story, click here to subscribe or pick up the Nov. 8, 2017 edition of the S-E at a local merchant.