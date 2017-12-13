Colville Grocery Outlet celebrates opening day with community

Colville gave its new Grocery Outlet Bargain Market store a warm welcoming last Thursday with a soft opening and a grand opening on Saturday.

The opening of the 21,000-square-foot store not only brings more shopping options to the community, but it transformed the decrepit Excell Super Foods building that sat at that corner for years.

Grocery Outlet, which is based in Emeryville, California, has more than 280 locations in six states, including Washington, Idaho and Oregon. Called the bargain market, Grocery Outlet carries a full range of grocery items, including produce, meat, deli, dairy and organic products. They also sell seasonal items, health care and beauty products, as well as beer and wine.

Jason and Kim Craig are the owners of the new store and together have three children; Bryan (24), Ashley (21) and David (8). While recent transplants from Fresno, California, the Craig family are no strangers to rural living. Kim Craig was originally from Shelton, Washington before moving to the foothills of California, and all of the family has lived in Utah.

