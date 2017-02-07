Colville High boys season ends in tough loss at ML

Cisneros ends

career with 35

Colville High (5-15, 3-11) saw its 2016-2017 boy’s basketball season come to an end last week.

The District 7 1A Tournament gets underway Feb. 8 with first round loser-out games at the home of the higher seeded teams. Teams will then move to West Valley High School for the remainder of the tournament.

Top-seeded NEA champion and top-ranked Freeman (14-0, 19-1) and second place Newport (10-4, 13-7), draw opening round byes.

Freeman will oppose the winner of the loser-out game Tuesday—NEA No. 5 at NEA No. 4. That loser-out game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Loser-out

Also on Feb. 8, NEA No. 6 will travel to NEA No. 3 in another loser-out game.

Medical Lake (9-5, 13-7) finished tied for third in the NEA with Lakeside (9-5, 11-9). Deer Park is 7-7, 9-11 and Chewelah rounds out the field in sixth place at 4-10, 8-11.

District games will continue at West Valley on Feb. 10 and Feb. 14 (championship and consolation championship). Three teams will advance out of the District tournament to the regionals.

Colville needed to win at least one of their final two NEA regular season games last week to at least get a play-in game to the District tournament. That didn’t happen.

Colville fell at home on Senior Night last Tuesday to Newport, 67-43. The 10th-ranked Grizzlies led throughout and got 18 points from Owen Leslie and 17 more from Koa Pancho.