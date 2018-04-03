Colville High School boys soccer gets physical

Colville High School boys soccer play beat Riverside at home last Tuesday 9-0.

“We were really aggressive attacking in that game,” said head coach Dave Rarrick, noting that Colville had multiple goal scorers.

The breakout player in the game was #2 Kurt Robson. He finished the game with one goals and three assists.

The team had a few other players who played well. Jessie Sarber scored a couple of goals, Eduardo Zarate also added to the goals.

Read the story in the April 4, 2018 S-E, available in stores and online here.

Online e-editions are only available for the first two weeks after the publish date. If that time has passed, the only way to view a story is by purchasing a paper. The Statesman-Examiner keeps older copies for purchase for up to three months at our business location 220 S. Main Street, Colville.