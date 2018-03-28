Colville High School Cross Country to be honored March 31

The 2017 State Champion Colville High School Girls Cross Country Runners will be recognized in the Seattle Mariners’ Safeco Field Saturday, March 31. The Seattle Mariners’ Fall State Champions’ Day will honor all Washington Interscholastic athlete fall championship teams in a pregame ceremony on the infield. The Colville Girls 2017 Cross Country team won the State Championship by a mere three points and was the first Colville Girls cross country team to ever win the State Title.